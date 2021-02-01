David Mendoza And Marco Beltran Set To Do Battle Again | UFC Fight Pass

Last July, the LUX bantamweight title was on the line. Opposite worlds collided as the UFC hopeful met the UFC veteran. The crafty Beltran submitted Mendoza in the fourth round of what was likely the 2020 FIGHT PASS Fight of the Year.

“It was a good fight,” Mendoza said. “I think the best LUX fight. It was four rounds, but it was packed with action, and it was back and forth. I was winning that fight, but I got tired. I always finish my fights but not that one. It was four rounds and I felt bad and couldn’t move, so I lost.”