David Martinez | Step Into The Fire Zone

Mexico’s Martinez returns to action at Noche UFC in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday night, where he’s excited to fly the flag for his nation on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

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“It's very special because it's a good month for Mexico,” he told UFC.com. “It’s a special month for Mexico. It's a special event, and I am ready for this fight.”

Martinez will take on former featherweight contender Dan Ige, who is making the drop down to bantamweight for the first time in his UFC career. It’s a chance for Martinez to pit his skills against a respected veteran of the game to help prove that he’s ready for a step up in competition at 135 pounds.