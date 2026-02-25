DAVID MARTINEZ | ONE FIGHT AT A TIME

“The surprise is the opportunity because I (wasn’t looking) for this opportunity,” he said of the fight with Font, which elevated his record to 13-1 and pushed his winning streak to nine straight overall. “When Raul Rosas Jr. (didn’t) fight with Rob Font, I felt ready for this fight, and I go with it and (this happened).”

There have been a few more instances of first-year fighters crashing the rankings as UFC rookies in recent years, but to do it in the loaded bantamweight division is an even more impressive accomplishment.

Of course, that also brings greater challenges, like this weekend’s assignment against Vera.

“Yes, of course — I’m very nervous, but the people give me all the energy I need for this fight,” Martinez said when asked about competing at home this weekend. “It’s the extra that I need for a good performance (on Saturday).

“Really I was waiting (for this fight) because it makes sense for me,” he continued, shifting his attention to Vera, who is situated one spot ahead of him in the rankings. “Fighting with ‘Chito’ Vera in Mexico, in my country (makes sense) because (he’s) a legend in the sport, (he’s) a legend in Latin America; (he’s) a legend in Mexico too. I am new blood, a new generation, and it’s a good fight for the people.”