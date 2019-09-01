Davi Ramos Is Proving He Is Elite

In less than 18 months, the standout Brazilian grappler had amassed four wins to put himself on the doorstep of the Top 15, but as Paul Felder came over to speak to him about his performance against Austin Hubbard, Ramos bore a closer resemblance to a dejected fighter being forced to talk about what went wrong than adding another win to his resume.

“I don’t feel there was much wrong with that fight,” began Ramos, looking back on his efforts in May as he prepared to return to the Octagon this weekend against Islam Makhachev at UFC 242 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. “The only thing is I was disappointed a bit because in all of my fights, I never want to fight for three rounds. I want to finish the fight and in that fight, I couldn’t finish the fight. That’s why I got a little bit disappointed.”

Like most competitors, the 32-year-old Ramos is his own harshest critic, and after making relatively quick work of Chris Gruetzemacher, Nick Hein and John Gunther in his first three appearances in the 155-pound weight class, being unable to put away the promotional newcomer Hubbard didn’t sit well with him and he expressed those frustrations in the moment.