Davi Ramos To Face Arman Tsarukyan At UFC Portland

UFC lightweights Davi Ramos and Arman Tsarukyan will go to battle at UFC Portland on April 11.

Brazil's Ramos, who is 4-2 during his UFC tenure, looks to get back on track after dropping the decision in a hard fought battle against No. 14 ranked Islam Makachev at UFC 242. Prior to his bout with Makachev, Ramos was able to put together an impressive four-fight win streak.

Tsarukyan made his UFC debut at UFC Saint Petersburg against Makachev last April, earning a Fight of the Night performance in the match. Tsarukyan quickly bounced back by securing a win over Olivier Aubin-Mercer at UFC 240. Now he's looking to build off that streak in the City of Roses.