Davi Ramos To Face Arman Tsarukyan At UFC Portland
Ramos vs Tsarukyan is the latest bout to be announced for UFC Portland, which will take place on April 11 from the Moda Center.
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @PorterUFCNews
• Mar. 10, 2020
A compelling lightweight match-up is coming to Moda Center.
UFC lightweights Davi Ramos and Arman Tsarukyan will go to battle at UFC Portland on April 11.
Brazil's Ramos, who is 4-2 during his UFC tenure, looks to get back on track after dropping the decision in a hard fought battle against No. 14 ranked Islam Makachev at UFC 242. Prior to his bout with Makachev, Ramos was able to put together an impressive four-fight win streak.
Tsarukyan made his UFC debut at UFC Saint Petersburg against Makachev last April, earning a Fight of the Night performance in the match. Tsarukyan quickly bounced back by securing a win over Olivier Aubin-Mercer at UFC 240. Now he's looking to build off that streak in the City of Roses.
Davi Ramos of Brazil poses for a portrait backstage after his victory over Austin Hubbard during the UFC Fight Night event at Blue Cross Arena on May 18, 2019 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia poses for a portrait backstage after his victory over Olivier Aubin-Mercier of Canada during the UFC 240 event at Rogers Place on July 27, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Other bouts on UFC Portland include:
No. 8 Alistair Overeem vs No. 9 Walt Harris - Main Event