Davey Grant | Moving To Las Vegas Was ‘Best Decision’

Davey Grant has been an ever-present in the UFC’s bantamweight division since 2013, and, after 13 years spent competing on the biggest stage in the sport, he’s still at the top of his game.
Grant, who turned 40 last December, moved to Las Vegas earlier that year, and he said he’s in the perfect place to keep his career rolling as he continues to showcase his longevity as a fighter.
“Yeah, it's definitely been the way that I approach training and fight camps,” he said. “I'm in a fantastic place with Syndicate MMA. I've got so many guys that I trust, and I train with guys who've got my best interests at heart, you know. So they're not trying to kill me on the mat, not trying to hurt me just to win the position or whatever… Now, I'm training full time, and I'm at the [UFC] PI as well. The PI has helped me out so much. It's definitely helped me with the longevity of my career.
“The PI guys have been fantastic, so I feel like I peak at the right time. I look after myself a lot better, and it's been really, really good to get to work with those guys.”
In addition to accessing elite-level facilities at both Syndicate MMA and the UFC PI, Grant said the change in climate has also had a positive effect on his training.
“I don't feel I'm as old as I used to in the winters in England, you know?” he smiled. “The gyms, usually they're pretty cold, and it's brutal, especially when you go and you’ve got to wrestle somebody or get punched in the face, you know? It wasn't too nice, so the heat helps a lot.”
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Grant’s level of contentment in Vegas is also helped by having his family with him. He moved his wife and children over shortly after getting settled, and he said the whole family is now enjoying their new life on the other side of the world.
“They’re absolutely loving it, and it's definitely been 100 percent one of the best decisions that we've ever done,” he said. “They've really adjusted well. Everybody's super happy. And as much as we love Bishop Auckland, it's nice to go and live this portion of our life in Vegas… Vegas is an absolutely fantastic place to train, and Syndicate's the best gym in the world. I mean, I went through camp with Merab, you know? I've got some of the best guys in the world on the mat over there in lots of different disciplines.
“So, not only on top of that, we've got a fantastic team, but we have people in from all over all the time. So we've got fantastic coaches, we've got fantastic training partners, we've got fantastic guests. You can't not succeed.”
On November 7, Grant will take on Elijah Smith at the Meta APEX at UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker. Chatting about his opponent, Grant was full of respect and said he’s looking forward to giving the rising prospect a stern test inside the Octagon.
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“I think he's good everywhere,” Grant said. “His father was in the UFC, so obviously this has been a part of him ever since he was born, you know. And that's exactly what I'm looking to get with my kids. I respect everything they're doing, and it’ll be a great fight. I don't feel like there's any areas where he's too weak. But I still feel like I can go and capitalize on all these areas… No disrespect to him, I don't feel like he's coming to me with too much that I haven't seen before. Over the years of all the fights I've had, and all the training partners I've had, I feel like I'm definitely more of a conundrum to him than what I'm going to be getting from him.”
Grant now stands as the longest-tenured UFC athlete from the UK, and while that longevity is certainly earned in the gym, Grant acknowledged his gratitude for the UFC’s brass for keeping him around. In return, he makes sure he holds up his end of the deal, by always giving it his all whenever he sets foot in the Octagon.
“I'm super proud, and grateful,” he said. “Look, I come to fight every single time. That's just what I'm going to do. And I don't try. It's just that's my style. So, I'm very, very lucky, and I've been blessed with the UFC keeping on at me these years, over the wins and the losses and everything. So yeah, I'm super thankful for that, and it's a dream come true. It is.”
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Saturday night offers the chance for Grant to seal his 10th win in the Octagon, and his 17th overall, and he said he’s ready to go wherever the fight takes him in order to claim the victory.
“I mean, look, a knockout in the first round would be fantastic,” he said. “That’s that's definitely what I want. But we're ready for anything. Whatever happens, I’m 100 percent prepared.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.