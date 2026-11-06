Davey Grant | Moving To Las Vegas Was ‘Best Decision’

“So, not only on top of that, we've got a fantastic team, but we have people in from all over all the time. So we've got fantastic coaches, we've got fantastic training partners, we've got fantastic guests. You can't not succeed.”

On November 7, Grant will take on Elijah Smith at the Meta APEX at UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker. Chatting about his opponent, Grant was full of respect and said he’s looking forward to giving the rising prospect a stern test inside the Octagon.

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“I think he's good everywhere,” Grant said. “His father was in the UFC, so obviously this has been a part of him ever since he was born, you know. And that's exactly what I'm looking to get with my kids. I respect everything they're doing, and it’ll be a great fight. I don't feel like there's any areas where he's too weak. But I still feel like I can go and capitalize on all these areas… No disrespect to him, I don't feel like he's coming to me with too much that I haven't seen before. Over the years of all the fights I've had, and all the training partners I've had, I feel like I'm definitely more of a conundrum to him than what I'm going to be getting from him.”

Grant now stands as the longest-tenured UFC athlete from the UK, and while that longevity is certainly earned in the gym, Grant acknowledged his gratitude for the UFC’s brass for keeping him around. In return, he makes sure he holds up his end of the deal, by always giving it his all whenever he sets foot in the Octagon.