Davey Grant Is Prepared For Any Obstacle

“I’m just happy to be here,” Grant said with a smile the size of a kid’s in a candy store. It’s easy to tell this statement carries a little more weight coming from him, as Grant has had to patiently overcome an insurmountable amount of adversity just to get here.

The bantamweight’s second UFC fight was delayed by two years after he suffered a torn meniscus the day before his originally scheduled fight in March 2014, and was followed by a slew of additional injuries. Grant finally made a splash in his return in February 2016 with a dominant decision victory over rising star Marlon Vera.

Later that year, Grant broke his arm in his submission loss to Damian Stasiak, which led to an additional 18 months away from the Octagon. He said at the time that he “felt [my arm] cracking when I was in the armbar, but I just didn’t want to tap, it meant too much.”

Grant’s next return to the cage was delayed by a few months due to a staph infection, but ultimately ended in a second submission loss in July of 2018. Another 16 months later, Grant made yet another reintroduction of himself with a split decision victory over Grigorii Popov in November 2019.