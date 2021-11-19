Davey Grant Is Getting Everything He Wanted

Grant knows Yanez is going to bring that same energy on Saturday night.

“He has some well-deserved hype; he’s been doing really well,” Grant said. “I look at him and I think he has a really strong striking base. He is going to come forward, he is going to get after it and those are the types of fights I want to be involved in. It’s going to be a great fight to watch.”

Even though Grant is entering his ninth year with the UFC, he hasn’t always been able to stay as active as he wanted to due to a battle with injuries. Now as he prepares for his third fight of 2021, things are feeling better than ever for him.

RELATED: Davey Grant Is Prepared For Any Obstacle | Davey Grant Seeking Consistent Opportunities | Davey Grant: One Vision

“This is what I wanted out of being a fighter when I signed to the UFC,” Grant said. “I want to be active; I want to be fighting all the time and getting momentum behind me. When I’m doing this, I’m doing what I love. It’s not as if I have a bad life, but I like to be focused on something. I like to know there’s something coming up and I’m focused on it because this is what I am about. I want to get as many fights in as possible.”

The 35-year-old split both of his fights so far this year, most recently falling to bantamweight Marlon Vera by unanimous decision in June. The bout brought the intensity as the two met for the second time after Grant took the first fight back 2016.

Losing is never easy for anyone, but Grant was able to learn from it.