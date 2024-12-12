Davey Grant Is Back In His Happy Place

"I feel absolutely blessed to be able to do this for a living, to go and see all these beautiful places.

“I can’t think of anything else I’d rather be doing. It’s a crazy life to go and live, but I just enjoy every second of it. I’m lucky that I’ve found my calling in life. It was definitely my destiny. I’m just built for it. I’m just enjoying life and I just do what I want every single day. I’m absolutely blessed.”

MORE UFC TAMPA: Main Event Spotlight | Covington vs Buckley: UFC Journey

But even those with sunny dispositions have to deal with the occasional cloud, and Grant’s came in the form of a neck injury that threatened to put a stop to the very thing he loved doing the most.

Thankfully, his surgery in March was a success and, after a lengthy rehabilitation program that included assistance from the UFC Performance Institute and Las Vegas gym Syndicate MMA, as well as his home team at SBG Bishop Auckland, Grant is back to 100 percent and raring to go again.