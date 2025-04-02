Davey Grant | Hungry For More

“I'm still hungry and, ideally, if I'm going get the knockout in this next fight, I want to be knocking off either big names or Top 15 guys,” said the British veteran, who meets Daniel Santos this week at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. “But I don't mind, they can give me anyone. I'm at a place where I feel like I can fight just about everyone in the division. So if it's maybe someone who's just coming into the UFC, like I've done the last couple of fights, or if it's someone in the Top 15, Top 10, I don't think anyone minds. It's a good place to be. That leaves me open for a lot of opponents and I can get active and hopefully start climbing into the rankings.”

That means anyone can get the smoke “Dangerous” Davey is dishing out, and, at 39 years old, he’s still got plenty left for his peers in the bantamweight division. Three wins in his last four bouts, including finishes of Louis Smolka and Raphael Assuncao back that statement up, but perhaps the most important win of his career was his last one in December over Ramon Taveras.

There were no rankings or titles on the line in Tampa for the native of Bishop Auckland, County Durham, England, but he did have his three biggest fans in attendance for the first time, and with a trip to Disney up for grabs, he didn’t want to end up in the Magic Kingdom bruised and beat up.

“I don't think I put much pressure on myself,” Grant laughs. “Look, I want to win every single fight, no matter what. I don't think that I can want to win more, but there were a few moments in camp where I was absolutely praying, thinking, I just really want to win this fight because we were going to Disney afterwards and I just knew that I'd enjoy Disney a lot more because I've won the fight and I've had more money. So yeah, it made the whole experience so much better.”