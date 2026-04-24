Fighting Is Now A Family Business For Davey Grant

“I've been practicing all my combinations, using him for pads, so he's earned his way into my corner on Saturday. He’s going to be in my corner, and it's a massive moment for me. It makes me super-proud to have him there, and that's because I want him there (and) because I know what good he's going to bring to the corner.”

Grant, who has a gym back home in Bishop Auckland, England, is now part of the coaching setup at Syndicate, where, as well as his pro training, he teaches classes, with a little help from his kids. MMA has become more than just Grant’s job. It’s become the family business, and he couldn’t be happier.

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“It’s been fantastic,” he enthused.

“Syndicate is exactly how I used to promote my gym back at home – a great culture. Everybody in there looks after each other. It's a real family feel to the gym.

“I feel so lucky and grateful to have a job where my kids can go and enjoy it with me. Most guys, I'm sure, are at work all day long, and they don't get to see the kids. So for me, it's an absolute bonus. Not only am I doing what I love, but I get to see my kids doing what they love. Honestly, sometimes I just have to pinch myself. It's like a dream come true, and, as much as I've worked really hard for it, I still feel so lucky and so grateful that all this is happening.