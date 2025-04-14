 Skip to main content
Dave & Buster’s Unveils Exclusive UFC Challenge Game

New game debuts at all Dave & Buster’s locations, delivering an immersive UFC experience for fans
Apr. 14, 2025

Dave & Buster’s is taking its partnership with UFC to the next level with the launch of an exclusive new arcade experience: UFC Challenge

Available at all Dave & Buster’s locations across North America, this high-energy game puts fans directly into the action, letting them test their striking accuracy, stamina, and fight IQ in both single-player and head-to-head two-player modes. Built with immersive visuals and the iconic UFC anthem playing in the background, UFC Challenge delivers an unmatched Octagon-inspired experience. 

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

At over 11 feet wide and 12 feet tall, the machine is hard to miss, and even harder to master – check out the modes and features below:

Single-Player Mode: Test your stamina over three action-packed rounds to rack up as many points as possible.

Two-Player Mode: Engage in a head-to-head battle where points shift in real-time. Land more accurate hits than your opponent to gain points, while missed targets could cost you.

Immersive UFC Experience: Featuring authentic UFC-branded visuals kits and the legendary “Face the Pain” by STEMM on the soundtrack, this game puts players in the heart of the fight.

Strategic Gameplay: It’s not just about punches! Incorporating knee strikes is key to maximizing points and securing victory.

This launch is the latest move in a growing partnership that began in 2022, as Dave & Buster’s continues to position itself as the premier destination for UFC fans. Guest can now enter an immersive UFC experience with UFC Challenge, while also catching every UFC Pay-Per-View and Fight Night event. Add in the Eat & Play Combo deal starting at $19.99, Dave & Buster’s has solidified itself as the ultimate place to play, eat, and experience UFC like never before!

Head to your local Dave & Buster’s to experience UFC Challenge today!