Dave & Buster’s Unveils Exclusive UFC Challenge Game

Dave & Buster’s is taking its partnership with UFC to the next level with the launch of an exclusive new arcade experience: UFC Challenge.
Available at all Dave & Buster’s locations across North America, this high-energy game puts fans directly into the action, letting them test their striking accuracy, stamina, and fight IQ in both single-player and head-to-head two-player modes. Built with immersive visuals and the iconic UFC anthem playing in the background, UFC Challenge delivers an unmatched Octagon-inspired experience.
At over 11 feet wide and 12 feet tall, the machine is hard to miss, and even harder to master – check out the modes and features below:
Single-Player Mode: Test your stamina over three action-packed rounds to rack up as many points as possible.
Two-Player Mode: Engage in a head-to-head battle where points shift in real-time. Land more accurate hits than your opponent to gain points, while missed targets could cost you.
Immersive UFC Experience: Featuring authentic UFC-branded visuals kits and the legendary “Face the Pain” by STEMM on the soundtrack, this game puts players in the heart of the fight.
Strategic Gameplay: It’s not just about punches! Incorporating knee strikes is key to maximizing points and securing victory.
This launch is the latest move in a growing partnership that began in 2022, as Dave & Buster’s continues to position itself as the premier destination for UFC fans. Guest can now enter an immersive UFC experience with UFC Challenge, while also catching every UFC Pay-Per-View and Fight Night event. Add in the Eat & Play Combo deal starting at $19.99, Dave & Buster’s has solidified itself as the ultimate place to play, eat, and experience UFC like never before!
Head to your local Dave & Buster’s to experience UFC Challenge today!