“I knew I belonged just from training with other fighters and everything, but I could have won the fight had I been properly prepared,” said Flowers, who got hit with a serious case of altitude sickness that stuck with him when he went home from lasted for six days. “Obviously if I could compete up at welterweight with a veteran who's been there for a long time and beat ranked guys, then obviously I should be able to compete at a high level at lightweight. And that's why I think they gave me Michael Johnson.”

MORE VEGAS 86: Main Event Spotlight | Andre Fili Finding His Flow | Pyfer Sits Down With Laura Sanko | Jack Hermansson Is No Easy Out

Michael Johnson. One of only two fighters on the active UFC roster (with Alex Caceres) from season 12 of The Ultimate Fighter, and a veteran of 28 Octagon bouts who has beaten the likes of Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson, Edson Barboza and Andre Fili. And though “The Menace” has lost two of his last three, the 37-year-old is still capable of showing why he’s kept his roster spot for nearly 14 years. And Flowers knows it.

“I don't think his record affects his performance,” he said of Johnson. “His record has nothing to do with anything and I don't even think about it. I think he's a good fighter, still has good boxing and has good takedown defense. I think he's a solid opponent, but styles make fights and I think it's a good matchup for me.”

And a good name to have on his record if he can win this weekend. Then it’s back to work, looking for more fights, getting ready to move his kids to Vegas, and continuing on a road that will lead him far from that middle-class life because Darrius Flowers isn’t settling for anything but making it to the top.