Darren TIll Is On A Clear Mission

Subsequently making the call to move to 185 pounds, Till went through a wild ride to get to his debut at middleweight last November against Kelvin Gastelum, with visa issues almost keeping him out of New York City for the pivotal meeting. Till ultimately got there, put any doubts in the back of his head, made weight and then won a close split decision.

He could breathe again, and he set his sights firmly on Whittaker. Yet while he took some social media jabs at “The Reaper,” it was all in good fun according to the Liverpool native.

“I think he’s just a nice person,” said Till of his opponent. “All the stuff I was saying was just nitpicking.”

It got him the fight he wanted, and his vision for what happens on Saturday night and beyond is as clear as it’s ever been.

“I’ve always been a very hard worker, but this is the most dedicated I’ve ever been,” Till said. “I’ve sort of got that mindset now, the whatever it takes mindset, so I’ll do whatever I have to do to get that strap and beat Whittaker and so forth to get to the status I want to get to.”