Darren Elkins Still Loves The Game

“The Damage” returns to the Octagon for the 29th time this Saturday and is approaching his 15-year anniversary in the company. At age 40, Elkins has given the MMA universe plenty of fun moments, but one thing is clear, he still has more to give.

“The first thing of it is, is how much I love to do this,” he told UFC.com

“I’ve been in this almost 15 years, but I still have so much love for this game. I wake up every day and I’m excited to train. I still get better and I’m not staying the same. If you have that desire to just keep on getting better in something you love to do, it’s a little easier to get better at it.”

Elkins was last seen in October of 2023, when he defeated TJ Brown by rear naked choke in the third round, earning his seventh finish in the UFC.