Darren Elkins' Rollercoaster Back To The Octagon

It’s the question every fighter competing in Jacksonville this week has been asked: What’s it going to be like fighting without a crowd?

Some have gotten a little taste of that experience through The Ultimate Fighter or Dana White’s Contender Series. Others, like Darren Elkins, had a different take on it from early on in his career.

“I was talking to the guy who got me into fighting, he was the one I used to train with before I came out here, Keith Wisniewski,” said Elkins of the UFC veteran, who competed four times in the Octagon, the last fight coming in 2013. “Keith got me into Bodog, and that was before a crowd of like 20.”

And none of the folks in that venue in Vancouver, British Columbia were fans; just the competitors, officials and production crew.

“You could hear every punch you threw,” recalled Elkins, who submitted Atsuhiro Tsuboi in less than two minutes in the August 2007 bout which lifted his pro record to 4-0. There wasn’t the traditional bells or horns, either, just “cut” and “go” for the promotion’s broadcast. When it was over, Elkins would still battle it out on the local circuit at home in Indiana, but he assumed once he made it to the UFC in 2010 that the days of fighting in empty venues was over.