DARREN ELKINS KNOWS WHO HE IS

“Yeah it does,” Elkins says with a laugh when I ask if that scene feels like a fair representation of the way he fights, just a few days before the 40-year-old makes his 30th trip into the Octagon against Julian Erosa. “There is something deep inside me that won’t quit.

“I’ve been underrated my whole life. I’ve been an underdog in a bunch of my fights. People told me all my life that I couldn’t do it, and I always had to prove them wrong.”

By his own admission, Elkins isn’t a great athlete, but he’s never let that stop him. Rather than lament the things that he doesn’t have, the Portage, Indiana native has always steered into the skills and traits that make him stand out, learning at a very early age that grit and drive can be just as valuable as explosive athleticism.

Your Complete UFC 314 Fight Week Guide

“Truthfully, I learned it in wrestling, way back in the day, when the wrestlers would be beating me in the beginning and I would keep on coming, keep on beating on their head, keep on going forward,” he says when asked about the “never quit” mentality that has produced some of the more memorable comeback wins in UFC history. “You would feel a wrestler break and I take over the mat. I learned it at an early age, probably in high school, and I learned that my endurance and my heart, my pure will, was better than everybody else’s.

“I’m not a great athlete — I’m a good athlete, but I’m not gonna be doing backflips or spinning kicks. But the one thing I do know is the type of fighter I am, and that’s tough, gritty, heart for days, and cardio to where I’m never gonna stop because I don’t have to stop.