Darren Elkins: "Grimy Fights Are The Way I Win"

It used to be a running joke in boxing circles that some fighters were so prone to cuts that they started bleeding during their walk to the ring.

Darren Elkins can relate.

“I never really had any broken bones or major injuries outside of a little bit of knee stuff,” said the Indiana native. “But cuts are my one weakness.”

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus

Some would say they’re his strength, because once “The Damage” sees crimson, his opponents need to start worrying.

“It's time to turn it up once I start bleeding, I guess,” he laughs.

And turn it up he has in his last two bouts, as he snapped a four-fight losing streak with finishes of Eduardo Garagorri and Darrick Minner. Along the way, he’s reinforced his standing as the UFC’s resident cult hero, a must-see for diehard fans who know that he’s going to bring it every night. It’s a surprising development for the humble Elkins, who isn’t interested in the trappings of fame. He’s just a family man who likes to fight.

“I didn't think it was gonna be like this, but it is what it is,” he said. “The way I fight and the style I have, it's an entertaining style, but these grimy fights are the way that I win, so I'm not afraid to get in there and mix it up like I have been.”

That means Elkins is a specialist in producing the equivalent of the home run in the bottom of the ninth or the last second buzzer beater. Get him down on the scorecards or bloody him up, he just fights harder. And while his come-from-behind wins are the stuff of legend by now, there has to be some moment in some fight where he’s doubting himself, right?