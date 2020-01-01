Dark Horse Da-un Jung

He usually does. The victory marked his twelfth consecutive, with only one of those coming by decision. His aim was to keep the train rolling, but complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic nixed a bout with veteran Ed Herman not once, but twice.

“It sucks I wasn't able to fight Ed Herman but I’m glad to be fighting, period,” he says, adding that he has no interest in rescheduling again with Herman.

“He faked a low blow his last fight [also against Mike Rodriguez] in order to buy himself some time when he was hurt with a legitimate shot. I can't respect someone like that.”

Someone he can respect, however, is current UFC 254 opponent Sam Alvey. With nearly four times as many pro fights as Jung, Alvey will present Jung with a true test in just his third tilt under the UFC banner.

“He's a good fighter, I respect him a lot. He's got no quit in him. He's got a dangerous punch that can turn the fight on a dime. That's what I have to look out for. I believe I'm faster, stronger, and hungrier than him. Fortunately, Korea had a good response to the pandemic so my training really wasn't affected too much. I had a good camp and I will knock him out. I'm ready.”