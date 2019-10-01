Dariush Elevates Mentality After Disappointing Period

The 30-year-old Dariush tried to find a positive place by getting healthy and getting back into the gym. But things didn’t just fix themselves in a few training sessions. It took Dariush over a month to recalibrate, find his motivation and get his mind on track.

That difficult time turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Kings MMA product, as it helped him elevate his mentality to a whole new level.

And he’s ready to unleash it against Frank Camacho at UFC Singapore on Saturday.

“You just know that you have to get this done,” Dariush said. “This man stands in the way of all your dreams, of all your hopes and all the things you’re trying to build and it’s either going to be him or it’s going to be you. It’s that simple. You go for the kill or die.”