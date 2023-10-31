Dariush And Tsarukyan Headline UFC’s Return To Austin

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Before they square off, the Austin crowd gets a treat of a co-main. Green is coming off two massive wins in his long career, finishing Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson in July and October, respectively. His win over Dawson was particularly impressive, handing Dawson his first loss in the Octagon with a 33-second knockout.

Hooker is also coming off back-to-back wins — first, a TKO win over the then-surging Claudio Puelles and then a hard-fought split decision over Jalin Turner in which he fought through a broken bone in his arm. The top-15 matchup promises to be an all-action affair sure to please the crowd in the promotion’s return to the city following UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett in July 2022.

In addition to those two great matchups, White surprised with several more bouts that are sure to give Austin a memorable evening:

Kelvin Gastelum will drop down to welterweight to take on No. 9 Sean Brady

Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will move up to bantamweight to take on Boston's Rob Font

Former women's bantamweight champion Meisha Tate will take on No. 13 Julia Avila

Khalil Rountree will meet undefeated light heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov in a battl of power-punchers

