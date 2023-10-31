 Skip to main content
Dariush And Tsarukyan Headline UFC’s Return To Austin

A Pair Of High-Level Lightweight Contests Headline The Card On December 2 In Texas
By Zac Pacleb • Oct. 31, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White announced UFC’s return to Austin, Texas, for a fight night event on December 2. Lightweight contenders Beneil Dariush faces the fast-rising Arman Tsarukyan in the main event, and veteran 155ers Dan Hooker and Bobby Green lock horns in the co-main.

Dariush recently had his 8-fight winning streak snapped when he lost to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 289 and hopes to rekindle some momentum toward a title fight. For Tsarukyan, Dariush represents his long-awaited crack at the top-5 of the division. Since losing a short-notice debut fight against current champion Islam Makhachev in 2019, Tsarukyan won seven of his last eight fights, including three wins via TKO. The 27-year-old is keen to make a statement in his second career main event.

Arman Tsarukyan Reacts To Facing Beneil Dariush In The Main Event Of UFC Austin
fight pass logo

Arman Tsarukyan Reacts To Facing Beneil Dariush In The Main Event Of UFC Austin
/

Before they square off, the Austin crowd gets a treat of a co-main. Green is coming off two massive wins in his long career, finishing Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson in July and October, respectively. His win over Dawson was particularly impressive, handing Dawson his first loss in the Octagon with a 33-second knockout.

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

Hooker is also coming off back-to-back wins — first, a TKO win over the then-surging Claudio Puelles and then a hard-fought split decision over Jalin Turner in which he fought through a broken bone in his arm. The top-15 matchup promises to be an all-action affair sure to please the crowd in the promotion’s return to the city following UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett in July 2022.  

In addition to those two great matchups, White surprised with several more bouts that are sure to give Austin a memorable evening:

  • Kelvin Gastelum will drop down to welterweight to take on No. 9 Sean Brady
  • Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will move up to bantamweight to take on Boston's Rob Font
  • Former women's bantamweight champion Meisha Tate will take on No. 13 Julia Avila
  • Khalil Rountree will meet undefeated light heavyweight Azamat Murzakanov in a battl of power-punchers

Stay tuned for more info regarding all events on UFC.com.

UFC Austin
Athletes

Athletes

Announcements

