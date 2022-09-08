Danyelle Wolf Always Prepared For This Very Moment

Despite her positive view on the experience now, she did admit that the fight taking place in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic made it challenging to form a real training camp. After the fight, Wolf also dealt with a dislocated finger and essentially had to wait two years to make her UFC debut in her second pro MMA fight. All that matters now, however, is that she got the contract, and she feels unequivocally prepared to make the walk.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC 279: Chimaev vs Diaz

Now training with Alliance MMA in San Diego, Wolf put in all the hours on the mat rounding out her game, which she gets to test against Norma Dumont at UFC 279.

Although she is a boxer through and through, MMA was always the plan according to Wolf. Boxing was just the start of that journey, but the success she found prolonged the journey to the Octagon. Now, with a decorated list of accolades to her name, she is eager to finally make her dream come true in the UFC.