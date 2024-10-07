Dante Leon Pumped To Finally Land On UFC FIGHT PASS

“It feels great to be in the sport, in the position that I’m in, because I truly feel like I’m a part of it,” offered the 29-year-old Canadian, who takes on Andy Varela as part of this week’s UFC FIGHT PASS INVITATIONAL 8. “When the sport first came out and professional matches just started to be a thing — you were getting paid to have matches, you were getting paid to enter tournaments — I was of the first people that did that back in 2018, 2019. I’ve always felt like I’ve been on the ground floor of it all, and as the sport is rising, I’m rising up with it.”

In mid-August, BJJ enjoyed its biggest weekend ever, as both the ADCC World Championships and Craig Jones Invitational took place in Las Vegas, generating a tremendous amount of interest and attention from diehards and new observers alike.

Leon was invited to compete at the ADCCs, where he’d previously garnered a bronze in his weight class in 2022, but was eliminated in his first match in his division, losing to American Elijah Dorsey. But competing in the -77kg class was only ever half of the weekend plan for Leon, who turned around the following day and claimed bronze in the open-weight or absolute division to close out the weekend on a high.

“I lost my first match in the weight division — it was a close fight, but I lost; made some tactical errors against somebody that is really, really tough,” began Leon, detailing his weekend in Las Vegas. “I was obviously super-disappointed about it, but I had intentions to do the open the entire weekend. I believe open is a place where I (thrive).