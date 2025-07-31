Danny Silva Hopes To Earn Respect

Currently 2-0 in the UFC and 10-1 overall, it would seem that Silva has not faced any adversity yet, but that isn’t the case. Between both of his wins, Silva had to pull out of a fight scheduled against Dennis Buzukja due to an undisclosed injury. If that isn’t enough evidence, both UFC wins came via split decision, so Silva is already used to a difficult matchup and that is exactly what seems to be in store for him this weekend when he faces Kevin Vallejos, who is also undefeated in the UFC and has a KO win earlier this year. When asked about this matchup, Silva had only positive words.

“It’s a good matchup for me, I think it implements a lot of my game plan. I feel like I am a natural counterpuncher,” Silva tells UFC.com, “I know that it is going to be a good fight because he is going to pressure forward.”

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC 319 | UFC Shanghai | UFC Paris

Vallejos is 23 years old. but Silva is only 28, and even though he has battled injuries, Silva still deserves the respect of any fighter with multiple wins under his belt. This fight is a story of two strikers, with Silva usually being the counterpuncher to Vallejos’ aggressive attack.

It will be very telling who gets the upper hand quickly in this bout, and if Silva can make Vallejos pay for walking forward and trying to take control of the Octagon. What is always encouraging to see is the difference made through camps and Silva believes that he has done everything to put himself in position to win.