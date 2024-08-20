Danny Silva Has A Point To Prove

The matchup with Buzukja is an interesting one as the LAW MMA man is both less experienced and less accomplished at the UFC level than Culibao, having just registered his first win in three starts earlier this year.

Admittedly a little surprised by the pairing, Silva sees this weekend’s matchup as a chance to further show the level he is at and cement his position in the featherweight ranks in expedient fashion.

“I was a little more nervous from Josh Culibao when they offered him to me, but that nervousness excited me,” began Silva. “With Dennis, it’s not that I wasn’t nervous, it’s more where he’s at in his career. What is he 1-2 in the UFC right now?

“I feel like he’s trying to put himself back in there, really prove to the world that he can hang with better fighters. For me, I’m trying to prove I am a better fighter and I belong (in there) with better fighters than him.

“I’m trying to prove something, and he’s trying to prove something, and that makes me nervous,” he added. “I’m trying to do anything that it takes to go out there and make my point.”

And after being disappointed with his performance in his debut in March, “El Puma” is only going to be satisfied with his sophomore effort if he goes out there and does exactly what he’s been picturing throughout camp on Saturday night.

“I really wanna break him,” he said emphatically. “I don’t want this to go to a decision. I’m ready for it, but I really want to go in there and finish him.

“I’ve dropped my last two opponents and haven’t gotten a finish — that’s something that has been bugging me, and I wanna go out there and finish Dennis Buzukja.”