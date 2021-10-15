Danny Roberts: ‘The Most Dangerous Underdog’

“It was hard, but it wasn’t a case of necessarily looking at the long road and the big picture, but just taking it each day as it goes, sometimes each hour by hour,” Roberts told UFC.com. “It would be enough to make most people crumble, but again, I can say the trials, the tribulations and adversity that I’ve faced in life only built me for moments like these.”

Saturday will be a moment that the welterweight hasn’t encountered before — being able to fight in the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since joining the UFC in 2015, the Liverpool native has fought all over the world, from Canada to Scotland to Russia.

But there is something about the silence in a small venue, such as the APEX, that excites Roberts.

“I’m going to be able to hear my opponent breathe, I’m going to be able to hear him wince,” Roberts said. “I’m going to be excited to hear every shot clap, the wind as the punches slip past his ear. He is going to know.”

Standing across from Roberts in the Octagon on Saturday will be 34-year-old Ramazan Emeev. “Gorets” comes into the bout with a two-fight win streak after earning victories over David Zawada and Niklas Stolze.

Since joining the UFC in 2017, Emeev has registered a 5-1 record, with all his victories in the Octagon coming by decision. Even though he has been to the judges’ scorecards for all his UFC victories, that doesn’t take away from the wrestling skills that he is going to bring to the fight.

So, why does Roberts believe he will be the one to shut Emeev down?