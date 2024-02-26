Danny Barlow: 'It Is A Memphis Thing'

“It is a Memphis thing, for sure,” Barlow laughs. “It comes from being in a lot of situations where, man, you’re scared, but you can't run. That's the number one unspoken rule. You can be scared, but you better not never show up. It's just something that you naturally grow up with. You get in so many moments where you got to have a good poker face, and it’s never the opponent, it’s always the opportunity.”

Order UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

This was a big one for the unbeaten 28-year-old. The welterweight was spectacular in earning his UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series last September, as he knocked out Raheam Forest in 79 seconds, and here he was in Anaheim on February 17, making his UFC debut against Josh Quinlan when…he broke his arm.

“I felt it,” he said of the first-round injury. “I knew it was broken; you could feel it shifting. I could just feel it because your arm don't move like that. (Laughs) You could feel the bone kind of grinding.”