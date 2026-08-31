Daniil Donchenko Got His Wish

Following his knockout of Berggren in Baku, Donchenko took to the microphone and lobbied for an opportunity to compete in Paris, declaring that he’s fluent in French and proclaiming, “Paris, j’arrive! On va tout niquer a Paris!”

Translation: “Paris, I’m coming! We’re going to f*** everything up in Paris!”

When asked about his declaration and perfect French, Donchenko smiled and laughed before explaining how it came to be that he was fluent in French.

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“When I was young, I spent one or two months every summer in France with some family,” began Donchenko, who spent the majority of his time preparing for this camp at Czerwony Smok in Poznan, Poland, following a brief vacation and a little time training in Switzerland. “For 10 years, every summer, I was one or two months in France to learn, to spend summer holidays, and after I was 16, I was still in good communication with the family, had many, many friends, and I’ve visited France many times.

“My best friend is French. One of my coaches is from France too, so I practice a lot,” he added. “That’s why people were a little bit shocked how I can speak French because what I said was more like slang.”