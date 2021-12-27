Danielle Kelly Talks UFC Dream Matchups

Athletes
In less than a week’s time, Danielle Kelly will be going toe to toe with UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in what would be a dream matchup for nearly every female grappler.
Kelly explains that the win-win scenario of grappling a UFC champion doesn’t come with risks, and though she thoroughly respects every opponent who shares the mat with her, she definitely has a soft spot for Super Fights.
How does Kelly think she stacks up in other dream matchups with UFC-level talent?
Demian Maia
Neither males nor females are safe from Danielle Kelly. One of the first names Kelly came up with was the 44-year-old former title challenger.
“I always wanted to grapple Demian Maia because he’s actually known for his jiu jitsu,” Kelly said. “That’d be cool.”
14 professional wins by submission.
0 professional losses by submission.
Advantage: Demian Maia
Ryan Hall
Another male that Danielle Kelly would enjoy competing against is none other than “The Wizard.”
This one is a little closer, as Hall would most likely only outweigh Kelly by 60-70 pounds and not 75-100 like Maia may.
Hall is one of the few pure grapplers left in the sport. He’s the type of guy who would pass up a 90% chance at a knockout to go for a 60% chance of a submission. And he’s seemingly innovated the leg lock game in only six UFC bouts. It’s hard not to want to pick his brain.
3 professional wins by submission.
0 professional losses by submission.
TUF 22 winner.
Advantage: Ryan Hall
But then you remember #FuryPro3 is on Dec 30 and @rosenamajunas is taking on Danielle Kelly. @CFFCMMA https://t.co/WKPRtgKOGY pic.twitter.com/9zx4CVg3Rp— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 21, 2021
Ronda Rousey
It’s hard to be a woman in the world of combat sports and not have a draw to Ronda Rousey, and Kelly is no exception.
“It was always cool to see her grapple girls and take them out,” Kelly said.
Watch Kelly Saturday On UFC FIGHT PASS
There’s still a pretty advantageous weight advantage slanted in Rousey’s direction, as is the armbar propensity, but was her submission game tailored more for MMA than strict BJJ competition?
9 professional wins by submission.
0 professional losses by submission.
Advantage: Even money
Mackenzie Dern
How could a grappler not want to test themselves against the woman of 100 subs.
“Mackenzie Dern is up there,” Kelly said. “I would love to go against her because she’s actually a jiu jitsu world champion.”
The slight size advantage favors Dern, as well as knowing exactly how to use it. Her BJJ experience might make her the only woman on this list with a more extensive resume than Kelly. She may have more than a few BJJ losses but she’s also got a lion’s share of women who never want to fight or roll with her again.
7 professional wins by submission.
0 professional losses by submission.
Advantage: Mackenzie Dern
Alexa Grasso
The very promising up and comer lands in Danielle Kelly’s dream matches, as well, and with respect to all parties, it’s one of the bigger gambling differentials on the list.
Grasso has made a splash in women’s MMA with a very respectable 13-3 record, with key wins over Randa Markos, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Maycee Barber, and although cauliflower ear is abundant amongst her opponents, Grasso is a purple belt with 0 career submissions.
0 professional wins by submission.
1 professional loss by submission.
Advantage: Danielle Kelly
Jessica Penne
Looking for a dark horse to upset the BJJ purist, look no further.
Being on the wrong end of an armbar in her day, Jessica Penne has shown that she’s not incapable of putting herself in a vulnerable position, but with a BJJ black belt and a Judo brown belt, if Kelly didn’t come prepared she could be another name on Penne’s long list of submission victims.
If you match this one up 100 times, neither one runs away with it.
8 professional wins by submission.
1 professional loss by submission.
Advantage: Danielle Kelly
Zhang Weili
This is a matchup that will become much more clear after Fury Pro Grappling 3.
Zhang has a high number of professional submission wins, but only one in the UFC. The size and strength advantage leans toward Zhang, but with her inability to get back to her feet in her UFC 268 loss to Namajunas, it’s hard to say her size and strength wouldn’t be nullified by Kelly’s technique.
7 professional wins by submission.
0 professional losses by submission.
Advantage: Danielle Kelly
Kelly is always up for a Super Fight and, quite frankly, so are UFC fighters, so don’t be surprised if you see one of these matchups down the road.
Until then, tune into Fury Pro Grappling 3 featuring Danielle Kelly vs Rose Namajunas, Thursday, December 30, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!
Athletes
Holly Holm To Be Inducted Into Boxing Hall Of Fame
Highlights