Danielle Kelly Talks UFC Dream Matchups

Demian Maia

Neither males nor females are safe from Danielle Kelly. One of the first names Kelly came up with was the 44-year-old former title challenger.

“I always wanted to grapple Demian Maia because he’s actually known for his jiu jitsu,” Kelly said. “That’d be cool.”

14 professional wins by submission.

0 professional losses by submission.

Advantage: Demian Maia

Ryan Hall

Another male that Danielle Kelly would enjoy competing against is none other than “The Wizard.”

This one is a little closer, as Hall would most likely only outweigh Kelly by 60-70 pounds and not 75-100 like Maia may.

Hall is one of the few pure grapplers left in the sport. He’s the type of guy who would pass up a 90% chance at a knockout to go for a 60% chance of a submission. And he’s seemingly innovated the leg lock game in only six UFC bouts. It’s hard not to want to pick his brain.

3 professional wins by submission.

0 professional losses by submission.

TUF 22 winner.

Advantage: Ryan Hall