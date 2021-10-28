Danielle Kelly Returns To Put On A Show

The race for Female Athlete of the Year is tightening up in the home stretch of 2021, but Danielle Kelly isn’t stressing at all.

The 26-year-old BJJ phenom made her UFC FIGHT PASS debut at EBI 18 and hasn’t cooled off since. With victories over Roxanne Modafferi, Cynthia Calvillo and many others, she has found herself to be a staple in the BJJ portion of UFC FIGHT PASS live events.

“When I go out there, I put on a good show,” Kelly said. “I’m always hunting for the submission.”

Early in her career, Kelly has discovered the perfect balance of aggression and strategy and it’s led her to the top of the heap. It’s this exact formula that has led Kelly to piece together when to be aggressive, flashy and entertaining, and when to roll conservatively.

If you’re staring down the barrel of BJJ monsters, Kelly’s got the tools to wisely secure wins, and when she’s on the mat with big name UFC talent, it’s showtime. Kelly might even be able to call her shot in advance.

“If it’s against a UFC fighter then yeah I probably could,” Kelly said. “The last two matches with UFC fighters, I told my coaches my game plan and I executed it really well.”