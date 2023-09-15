Daniel Zellhuber Is Living His Best Life

“I don't need to be anybody else,” Zellhuber told UFC.com. “I don't need to go out there and trying to be like, ‘Oh, I'm so tough.’ That doesn't make sense. I'm a happy person, and I'm happy for the opportunity and doing all the interviews. I'm just trying to live my best life. I'm going to be nervous. I'm going to be excited. It's a bunch of different emotions but, most of all, I feel that I'm going to be happy.”

Zellhuber believes he took a “grown” approach to his first career setback, and he showed as much in his sophomore appearance against all-action veteran Lando Vannata in Kansas City, Missouri. “Golden Boy” looked sharp and composed, outdueling Vannata before taking the unanimous decision nod from the judges.