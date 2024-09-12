Daniel Zellhuber: The Kid’s Gonna Be Alright

A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’21, Zellhuber heads into Saturday’s contest on a three-fight winning streak, having followed up his submission win over Christos Giagos at last year’s inaugural Noche UFC event with a unanimous decision win over Francisco Prado in Mexico City back in February.

But rather than citing specific strengths or areas he’s focused on most when asked about the keys to his recent run of good form, Zellhuber instead allowed himself to be a little vulnerable, acknowledging that he needed to clear a mental hurdle that many athletes struggle with once they first arrive in the biggest stage and in the sport and fail to immediately replicate the success they had previously enjoyed elsewhere.

“I feel that the most important thing I’ve been finding is self-confidence,” admitted Zellhuber, who carries a stellar 15-1 mark into his main card clash with Ribovics this weekend at The Sphere. “When you get to the UFC and your first fight is a defeat, as is my case, that breaks you mentally a little bit.

“After I lost that fight, I was struggling with the thoughts about belonging here in the UFC. Now, after a three-fight winning streak, the way I’ve been winning, the way I’ve been evolving in the gym with my training partners, I feel that I’m more dangerous than ever.”