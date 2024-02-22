Daniel Zellhuber: ‘I Want It More’

Zellhuber now finds himself in a main card slot against Francisco Prado at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2. Zellhuber told UFC.com that his family, including his parents and brother, will be in attendance, and it’s the first time he’s competing in front of his girlfriend.

“It’s going to be a complete different feeling,” Zellhuber said comparing Noche UFC to this weekend’s fight card in Mexico City. “When we fought on Noche UFC, it was crazy, it was like being in Mexico. There were a lot of people screaming and excited, but I feel like Mexican fans can be really crazy, so it’s going to be nice.”

Order UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2

If competing in your home country with family in attendance wasn’t enough motivation, Zellhuber’s clash with Prado precedes the final two fights of the night, which feature Mexican superstars Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno, two athletes Zellhuber has looked up to and admired throughout his mixed martial arts career.

“Brandon and Yair,” Zellhuber named as his biggest inspirations in MMA. “Yair because I remember the last time I watched a live event [in Mexico], he was the main event. It’s funny for me because I remember five years ago sitting in the front row watching Yair fight Jeremy Stephens, and now I’m going to be a fight before him. And also Brandon because he was the first Mexican champion. I’m very excited to share the card with these guys.”