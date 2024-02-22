Daniel Zellhuber: ‘I Want It More’

It’s been four years since Daniel Zellhuber last fought in his home country of Mexico.
After winning his last two fights, including a second-round submission victory over Christos Giagos at Noche UFC in September, Zellhuber was high up on the list to feature in the UFC’s return to Mexico City on February 24.
Zellhuber now finds himself in a main card slot against Francisco Prado at UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2. Zellhuber told UFC.com that his family, including his parents and brother, will be in attendance, and it’s the first time he’s competing in front of his girlfriend.
“It’s going to be a complete different feeling,” Zellhuber said comparing Noche UFC to this weekend’s fight card in Mexico City. “When we fought on Noche UFC, it was crazy, it was like being in Mexico. There were a lot of people screaming and excited, but I feel like Mexican fans can be really crazy, so it’s going to be nice.”
If competing in your home country with family in attendance wasn’t enough motivation, Zellhuber’s clash with Prado precedes the final two fights of the night, which feature Mexican superstars Yair Rodriguez and Brandon Moreno, two athletes Zellhuber has looked up to and admired throughout his mixed martial arts career.
“Brandon and Yair,” Zellhuber named as his biggest inspirations in MMA. “Yair because I remember the last time I watched a live event [in Mexico], he was the main event. It’s funny for me because I remember five years ago sitting in the front row watching Yair fight Jeremy Stephens, and now I’m going to be a fight before him. And also Brandon because he was the first Mexican champion. I’m very excited to share the card with these guys.”
Zellhuber told UFC.com that he started training mixed martial arts at a young age because he suffered from bullying. What was first an outlet to build confidence and learn self-defense quickly blossomed into a full-time commitment, as he started accepting amateur fights and signing up for tournaments. Zellhuber turned pro just a short time later at only 17 years old.
“Probably my first five fights or something like that, it was just like playing and rolling with the sport,” Zellhuber said. “It was not until I got to a major league when I realized I can make a living out of this, and I enjoy it. I started traveling the world, I went to Brazil, Thailand, I really started to get more deep into the sport, and here we are.”
After starting his professional career 10-0, Zellhuber earned the opportunity to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021. Zellhuber extended his perfect record and secured a UFC contract by defeating future UFC lightweight Lucas Almeida by unanimous decision.
Zellhuber suffered his first defeat in his UFC debut against Trey Ogden, but rebounded with back-to-back wins over Lando Vannata and Giagos. Which brings us back to this Saturday, when Zellhuber faces another young, rising star in Prado, who similarly lost his UFC debut, but impressed in his last outing with a first-round knockout against Ottman Azaitar.
“I feel like he’s a strong dude,” Zellhuber said of Prado. “He’s an up-and-coming fighter, but so am I. I feel that this fight is going to be who wants it more. I know that I want it more than him. I know he’s strong, likes to swing, go for takedowns [and] wild stuff, so I feel I’m more well-rounded than him and I’m ready to show that this Saturday night.”
Not only does Zellhuber want to prove he’s the better fighter and that he’s capable of climbing the ranks in a stacked UFC lightweight division, but he’s also using this fight as an audition to compete on the next Mexican Independence Day at the Las Vegas Sphere.
“Of course, I want to get the finish,” Zellhuber said. “I want to get a massive finish, I really want to showcase all of my abilities and prove why I’m here and that I’m a serious contender, even if I’m 24 [years old].
“I want to be on the Sphere card. I know (UFC CEO) Dana (White) wants to do that on Mexican Independence Day again, so I would love to be [on it]. I want to make this fight my statement to be on that card.”
