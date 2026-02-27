Daniel Zellhuber | Commitment Over Motivation

“It’s not about motivation; it’s about being committed,” Zellhuber said. “I am committed to being a world champ; that’s always been the goal, and that’s the approach I give to the sport. I don’t wake up every day and think if I’m motivated to train. I just do what I need to do, and in my particular case, I always need somebody, like my coaches, to tell me to stop a little bit, so that’s why I am on the right path.”

Saturday night, he gets the opportunity to right the ship and get his 2026 campaign started off on the right foot when he takes on another veteran of the sport, lightweight King Green. The 39-year-old has been in the fight game since 2008 and has spent time competing in Strikeforce before everything was merged into UFC.

While Green has his fair share of ups and downs in the sport as well, he comes into this one just two months after his decision win over Lance Gibson Jr. to close out the 2025 schedule. Zellhuber knows he isn’t an easy test, but he knows the Mexican crowd will be behind him when the Octagon door closes.