Daniel Zellhuber | Age Is Just A Number

Daniel Zellhuber believes Michael Johnson has reached his peak in the sport.
“You can see when a fighter reaches their peak and he's not evolving, he's not showing anything new,” Zellhuber said. “I'm 26. One fight I can be a NCAA wrestler, and the next fight I can be a black belt in karate and who's going to say something? I'm young, I can evolve, I can change things fast. He has been doing the same things over and over and over again for 25 fights or more.”
Change has been very prominent for Zellhuber after his last fight against Esteban Ribovics at Noche UFC in Sphere last September. The fight was nominated for Fight of the Year by Dana White, but ultimately Zellhuber fell on the wrong side of the scorecards.
After that fight, Zellhuber took the time to re-evaluate and make some decisions involving his life inside and outside of the Octagon.
“In Noche, I couldn't avoid feeling like something wasn't right; not necessarily wrong, but something was not as smooth as always,” Zellhuber said. “This time it just feels like home, it just feels like a normal fight week. I am enjoying everything, and I feel relaxed. That's weird, considering I'm getting into a fist fight on Saturday night.”
Having the right people around him has been huge for Zellhuber, especially after suffering a leg injury before he was set to compete in Mexico City back in March. He has spent the last few months recovering and now is finally ready to step back into the Octagon against an opponent he’s been asking for.
“The Menace” has faced some of the best in the lightweight division, even picking up a win over Dustin Poirier, who makes the final walk to the Octagon Saturday night at UFC 318 in New Orleans. Securing a win over someone like Johnson is exactly what Zellhuber needs to get things back on track.
“He's been around for a long time and out of respect, he's somebody that I admire a lot,” Zellhuber said. “I remember growing up watching his fights, so having the opportunity to fight him, it's something that excites me, of course. On top of that is the fact that he's a big name - people know who Michael Johnson is. He has fought Dustin Poirier, Edson Barboza, Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and the list goes on and on. I feel that it's a good name to have on my resume. It just gives me that extra step to the goal that is becoming a world champ.”
Zellhuber’s loss against Ribovics marked his first loss in two years, his last one coming in his UFC debut against Trey Ogden in 2022. With seven of his 15 wins ending by way of knockout, Zellhuber is confident that he is a complete MMA fighter but hasn’t always been able to showcase all areas of his game. He joked that maybe Saturday night, he’ll get to show the wrestling aspect of his game and become a “Mexican Khabib.” But once again, with a strong unit surrounding him in training, the 26-year-old feels more confident than ever as he gets set to make the walk again.
“I've been training all the disciplines,” Zellhuber said. “People forget that I'm a first-degree jiu-jitsu black belt. I've been in jiu-jitsu for 13 years. I have great kickboxing game now, too. I feel that I'm finally starting to build up a stronger team and that gives me the confidence to be in here talking with you like that.”
With over 40 professional fights under his belt, Johnson has picked up a few highlight reel moments and has been a part of three Fight of the Night bonus-worthy bouts. Zellhuber isn’t worried about the vast experience difference between him and Johnson. In fact, he believes he can use it to his advantage.
“He doesn't know how to stay composed,” Zellhuber said. “That's the point. That's where I know the age or the experience is not a factor, because if it was like that, guys like Poirier, who have 30 something fights in the UFC, would be world champs for a long time. That's not how this sport works. It’s about if you invest correctly, if you really take care of yourself, if you try to develop new training methods, try to keep evolving constantly and that's why I'm doing so; that's why I know I'm the better man.”
As he sets his sights on getting back in the win column, Zellhuber’s plan to victory is simple: he is going to finish Michael Johnson, no doubt about it, and, for him, the fight starts Friday morning on the scale.
“I'm ready to fight 10, 15, 25 rounds, wherever he wants. If I want to go to the ground, I can go to the ground. If I want to stand and strike. I can stand. It's one of those fights that I see myself being better in all the areas. Friday morning when I make weight, I'm already winning the fight.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.