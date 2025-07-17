Daniel Zellhuber | Age Is Just A Number

“In Noche, I couldn't avoid feeling like something wasn't right; not necessarily wrong, but something was not as smooth as always,” Zellhuber said. “This time it just feels like home, it just feels like a normal fight week. I am enjoying everything, and I feel relaxed. That's weird, considering I'm getting into a fist fight on Saturday night.”

Having the right people around him has been huge for Zellhuber, especially after suffering a leg injury before he was set to compete in Mexico City back in March. He has spent the last few months recovering and now is finally ready to step back into the Octagon against an opponent he’s been asking for.

“The Menace” has faced some of the best in the lightweight division, even picking up a win over Dustin Poirier, who makes the final walk to the Octagon Saturday night at UFC 318 in New Orleans. Securing a win over someone like Johnson is exactly what Zellhuber needs to get things back on track.

“He's been around for a long time and out of respect, he's somebody that I admire a lot,” Zellhuber said. “I remember growing up watching his fights, so having the opportunity to fight him, it's something that excites me, of course. On top of that is the fact that he's a big name - people know who Michael Johnson is. He has fought Dustin Poirier, Edson Barboza, Khabib (Nurmagomedov) and the list goes on and on. I feel that it's a good name to have on my resume. It just gives me that extra step to the goal that is becoming a world champ.”