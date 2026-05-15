Daniel Santos | Ready For War

“Obviously, Choi is a different name – somebody who's had a lot of experience in the UFC, and also somebody who had a great fight against Cub Swanson. There's some familiarity with his game, and I think we're ready to put on a great show on Saturday.”

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Santos made his Octagon debut back in April 2022 at UFC 273, but lost a decision to Julio Arce. But since then it’s been wins all the way, with victories over John Castaneda and Johnny Munoz Jr, before his back-to-back wins over Lee and Yoo in 2025.

“Willycat” explained that the infamous Octagon jitters are very real, and they played a major part in his downfall in that debut defeat to Arce.

“I think it was the anxiety of the first fight in the UFC,” he explained.

“Every time you're going to be stepping into that Octagon for the first time, there's a lot that goes into it. You’re anxious. There’s a lot of adrenaline, as well. So, with more times in the Octagon, it's just being there and being familiar with being in the Octagon. I think the anxiety goes away, and you feel different about the way you fight.”