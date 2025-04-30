Daniel Rodriguez | The Ride Continues

For starters, it was originally scheduled to take place in September 2023, but had to be scrapped when Rodriguez tested positive for a banned substance and was handed a six-month suspension. Though he didn’t mention the failed drug test by name, Rodriguez did frame this fight as one where he has “so much to make up for,” acknowledging the postponement was “a bad look” and his desire to “switch all that up” this weekend.

But, more importantly, this fight feels like the key to unlocking the future Rodriguez is working to build for himself outside of the Octagon, and the driven veteran is bent on going out there and securing a second straight win so he can truly begin investing in those projects in earnest.

“Let me tell you, this fight means so much to me because I have so much lined up behind it; I have so much s*** planned,” begins Rodriguez. “I’m starting to build an empire, so these next few fights, you’re gonna get the best ‘D-Rod' you’re gonna get because I have so much riding on these fights, so much riding on the win bonus — and then the extra 50k bonus.

“So many good things are happening and I’m so excited for the future that I’m gonna go out there on Saturday and fight for that future,” he adds, shifting back and forth in his seat as the anticipation courses through his body. “It’s not just going out there to get the win — it’s getting the win for my future, and that gives me so much more motivation, so much more energy.”