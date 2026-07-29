Daniel Rodriguez Is Soaking It All In

In June 2024, the chance to headline an event seemed far for Rodriguez. At that point, he dropped three in a row to Neil Magny, Ian Machado Garry and Kelvin Gastelum. Not exactly the worst trio of losses ever, but the streak hung over him all the same.

He righted the ship against Alex Morono before scoring his wins over Ponzinibbio and Holland, a turnaround that stationed him right back to the increasingly crowded top-15 at 170 pounds. With his first five-round assignment drawing near, Rodriguez knew he needed to lock in and prepare himself for 25 minutes of work and all that’ll come with it.

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“This time, definitely adjusted some things during training,” he said. “Definitely cleaned it up a lot (laughs). Definitely feel more ready for this fight, and definitely ready for fight night.”