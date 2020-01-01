Daniel Rodriguez is Ready to Make Some Noise

“D-Rod” has been impressive in each of his first three UFC bouts and has a chance to notch his fourth victory of 2020 on Saturday against veteran Nicolas Dalby. It’s a showdown that he didn’t expect, but after both Rodriguez and Dalby were left without dance partners it made sense to schedule the two for UFC 255.

Being the type of fighter that is ready for whoever, whenever is something that Rodriguez hangs his hat on, and that’s exactly why he’s ready to make the walk against Dalby.

“I’ve always been willing to fight anyone. I train all year round and that’s why I’m able to have this short notice calls. It’s the mentality I carry. I’m here to fight. S***, this is my shot man and I’ve made it this far,” Rodriguez said. “A lot of my fights it’s been evident that I can be a serious threat here soon. It’s still my rookie year.”

Rodriguez partly attributes his mentality to the legendary Kobe Bryant, who has influenced millions with his trademark “Mamba Mentality.”

“When I landed in Las Vegas I was wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey and when I win and leave Las Vegas I’m going to be wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey,” Rodriguez said proudly. “I have his book right next to me. His work ethic and just how in-depth it is about his mentality and how he handles competition is truly inspiring to me. He didn’t just leave behind a legacy; he left a way of thinking.”