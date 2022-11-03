Daniel Rodriguez Is Fired Up

The 35-year-old California native accepted a new bout against Li Jingliang on 24 hours’ notice and earned a split decision victory over the highly respected Chinese star. The fight with “The Leech” was definitely a close one, but there wasn’t a doubt in Rodriguez’s mind that he had done enough to get his hand raised.

Some fans and some critics believed the fight should have gone in favor of Li, and those opinions fired Rodriguez up. He was frustrated that he allowed a fight to be close enough that there was even a debate but opted to let that feeling fuel him.

Rodriguez usually shrugs off outside noise, but after the craziness that took place at UFC 279, it was tough for him not to take some of the stuff fans were saying to heart.

“So far in my career I’ve tuned that s*** out,” Rodriguez told UFC.com. “But I decided to use the noise to motivate me a little more. People failed to consider the fact I wasn’t planning on fighting Li, who had a completely different body type and style than Kevin Holland. But I still accepted that fight on 24 hours’ notice.”

The fans didn’t show me the love that I thought I would get, even though it was a close fight, and it sparked a fire in me this time.”