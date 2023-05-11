Daniel Rodriguez Has Been Through It All

Daniel Rodriguez punches Li Jingliang of China in a 180-pound catchweight fight during the UFC 279 event at T-Mobile Arena on September 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The 36-year-old welterweight has made a lot of money with his fists, and he welcomes the opportunity to teach Machado Garry a lesson this weekend.

“I don’t think he’s ready for my caliber quite yet,” Rodriguez said. “I feel like they’re building him up, giving him not so tough opponents, and I’m as tough as it gets. Up and down the rankings.”

Machado Garry has impressed through his first four fights in the UFC, all of which came on big PPV cards. He’s outspoken, he’s just 25 years of age, and he’s flashy. And that’s very much the opposite of Rodriguez.

And if he’s being honest, Rodriguez isn’t very impressed by the Irishman thus far.