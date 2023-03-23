Daniel Pineda Has Always Been That Kind Of Guy

Back then, Pineda was a young veteran who survived a 10-7 start in the sport to run off five straight wins and get the call. He responded with a first-round submission win over Pat Schilling that took just 97 seconds, and he was off and running. There would be ups, downs and everything in between, including a release from the promotion in 2014. But by 2020, Pineda was back in the Octagon, and while he’s 1-1 with 1 NC since his return, he remains ambitious.

“I've always been that kind of guy that I do want to get to the top, but I am chasing the money and I've always been that kind of guy that I want those money fights,” he said. “And that's why I take those hard fights. But I think my only problem in that position is that I take all the tough fights. (Laughs) I never say no.”

That’s why the fans love him, though, and when it comes down to it, that’s why he’s still doing this – for that love.

“Real talk, the fans being there makes me want to fight stronger and f**king throw down. Whenever I was fighting at the APEX, there's nobody, and now I got fans. Fans are going to be in the freaking stands. So now it's on.”