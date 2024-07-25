Daniel Pineda: 'I’ve Got To Win At All Costs'

“Well, the good thing is that there’s more money,” he laughs when asked how the sport has changed over the course of his career. “And the UFC's known everywhere now. Anywhere you go, s**t, now we're fighting in Manchester and it’s going to be my first time out there.”

That’s pretty impressive for someone with 46 fights to get his first business trip to England. Pineda has been to Canada and Australia under the UFC banner, but those fights were back in 2012. Twelve years later, he’s getting a new stamp on his passport, and while he’s facing a Brit in Wood, don’t expect the boos to be too loud for a fighter who always manages to get the crowd on his side thanks to his attitude in the Octagon.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

“Fighting is what gives me money, so I got to go out there and put on a show every time,” said Pineda, who earned back-to-back performance bonuses in his last two fights with Caceres and Tucker Lutz. Add in that Pineda has finished all 28 of his pro victories, 19 by submission and nine by knockout, how can you not cheer for him, even if he’s beating up the hometown hero?

“I’ve got to win at all costs, and no matter what, I always try to finish it,” he said. “I'm gonna find a fricking bonus somehow. (Laughs) I always aim for the bonus - if it’s by finish, get 'em quick and get the first-round submission or knockout, and if it goes three rounds, then we're going to be in a Fight of the Night.”