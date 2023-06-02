Daniel Pineda Excited For "OG Fight"

That was the mode Daniel Pineda was in following his second-round submission win over Tucker Lutz in March. It was the Texan’s first fight since June of 2021, he got a big win, big finish and a big Performance of the Night bonus check, and he got his chance to settle in and plan his daughter’s third birthday party.

Then the phone rang. June 3. Las Vegas. Co-main event. Alex Caceres.

You know the answer to those questions.