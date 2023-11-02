Daniel Marcos Is Climbing Every Step

His self-belief grew even more after he earned a split decision nod on the road over Davey Grant at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura. Marcos touted Grant as a veteran who gave him a “hard fight” that helped him evolve. He also complimented the Londoners who rooted against him on the night, saying he already feels the same about the people of Brazil.

The win pushed him to 2-0 in the Octagon, and finishing his first year on the roster 3-0 is a tantalizing prospect. The unblemished record is a point of pride for Marcos, as well as a visual testimony toward the hard work he has put in at this point.

“My undefeated record means hard work and visualization that everything is not short term but long term,” he said. “I believe a lot in God, I believe a lot in the processes, I believe a lot in what I do in my work that I do. This is part of the hard work, and the only thing I can say is that it will continue increasing because I believe my work and because I know where I want to go.”