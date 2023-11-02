Daniel Marcos Is Climbing Every Step

Athletes
Daniel Marcos says he doesn’t know a lot about his opponent, Victor Hugo, as their bout at UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis inches closer. He knows Hugo, a Brazilian, will have most, if not all, of the São Paulo crowd cheering for him instead of Marcos, the Peruvian.
“The only thing I know of Víctor Hugo is that I am going to crush him,” Marcos told UFC.com. “I am going to go out to demolish him the moment the cage is closed. I am going to do everything to make him feel drowned there. I know that he has no chance against me, and I will make him give up.”
UFC São Paulo Fight By Fight Preview | Brazilian Breakdown
That’s the kind of oozing confidence you’d expect with Marcos’ spotless 15-0 professional record.
His self-belief grew even more after he earned a split decision nod on the road over Davey Grant at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura. Marcos touted Grant as a veteran who gave him a “hard fight” that helped him evolve. He also complimented the Londoners who rooted against him on the night, saying he already feels the same about the people of Brazil.
The win pushed him to 2-0 in the Octagon, and finishing his first year on the roster 3-0 is a tantalizing prospect. The unblemished record is a point of pride for Marcos, as well as a visual testimony toward the hard work he has put in at this point.
Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
“My undefeated record means hard work and visualization that everything is not short term but long term,” he said. “I believe a lot in God, I believe a lot in the processes, I believe a lot in what I do in my work that I do. This is part of the hard work, and the only thing I can say is that it will continue increasing because I believe my work and because I know where I want to go.”
Marcos’ matchup with Hugo came on somewhat short notice after Daniel Santos was forced to pull out of the fight due to injury, but he said the change impacted “absolutely nothing” about his preparation.
MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Almeida's Best Finishes | Angela Hill Interview | Fighters On The Rise | Dalby Feeling Great | Derrick Lewis Interview | Denise Gomes' Streak
In Marcos’ mind, a last-second change is just part of the job, and he used the opportunity to train his calmness and composure amidst change.
He’ll have a big opportunity to put that into practice as he enters “enemy territory” against Hugo, although that scenario is becoming familiar to him, as well. The fight is Marcos’ second time facing a Brazilian in Brazil, and his last fight against Grant came in the home country of the Brit. Finding comfort in that environment is a badge of honor for Marcos, who hopes to continue his streak of positive results on November 4.
“It’s a sign of mental hardness,” he said. “I have a purpose here. A visualization. Fighting anywhere in the world, it is normal, (and) when UFC gets to Peru, there I will be local, but while I fight in any part of the world, I will always be a visitor, so nothing affects me as long as there’s a Peruvian or someone from Latin America supporting me.”
The 30-year-old hopes to wrap up his “rookie season” in the UFC with a resounding exclamation. Doing so could propel him toward the Top 15 of the bantamweight division, although that crowd is about as talented and difficult to wade through as any in the sport.
Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira
For now, taking care of the task at hand is all that occupies Marcos’ mind. He isn’t hoping to deliver another resounding win on the weekend – he knows it’ll happen.
“With a lot of energy, a lot of hunger, I know what will happen on Saturday, November 4,” he said. “It is going to be fabulous. It is a great opportunity that I have to achieve (my goals). I am climbing every step, so I'm waiting the fight (to) give the show that everyone wants.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis, live from Ibirapuera Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT.