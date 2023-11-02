 Skip to main content
UFC Bantamweight Daniel Marcos Reacts With Michael Bisping After His Split Decision Victory Over Davey Grant At UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura On July 22, 2023
Athletes

Daniel Marcos Is Climbing Every Step

Undefeated Peruvian Bantamweight Daniel Marcos Hopes To Earn His Third Win Of 2023 At UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Nov. 2, 2023

Daniel Marcos says he doesn’t know a lot about his opponent, Victor Hugo, as their bout at UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis inches closer. He knows Hugo, a Brazilian, will have most, if not all, of the São Paulo crowd cheering for him instead of Marcos, the Peruvian. 

“The only thing I know of Víctor Hugo is that I am going to crush him,” Marcos told UFC.com. “I am going to go out to demolish him the moment the cage is closed. I am going to do everything to make him feel drowned there. I know that he has no chance against me, and I will make him give up.”

UFC São Paulo Fight By Fight Preview | Brazilian Breakdown

That’s the kind of oozing confidence you’d expect with Marcos’ spotless 15-0 professional record.

Daniel Marcos golpeia Davey Grant em duelo pelo peso-galo no UFC Londres, em julho de 2023 (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Daniel Marcos of Peru punches Davey Grant of England in their bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night at The O2 Arena on July 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

His self-belief grew even more after he earned a split decision nod on the road over Davey Grant at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs Tybura. Marcos touted Grant as a veteran who gave him a “hard fight” that helped him evolve. He also complimented the Londoners who rooted against him on the night, saying he already feels the same about the people of Brazil.

The win pushed him to 2-0 in the Octagon, and finishing his first year on the roster 3-0 is a tantalizing prospect. The unblemished record is a point of pride for Marcos, as well as a visual testimony toward the hard work he has put in at this point.

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

“My undefeated record means hard work and visualization that everything is not short term but long term,” he said. “I believe a lot in God, I believe a lot in the processes, I believe a lot in what I do in my work that I do. This is part of the hard work, and the only thing I can say is that it will continue increasing because I believe my work and because I know where I want to go.”

Daniel Marcos comemora a vitória no UFC 283. (Foto por Buda Mendes/Zuffa LCC via Getty Images)
Daniel Marcos of Peru reacts after his victory over Saimon Oliveira of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 283 event at Jeunesse Arena on January 21, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)

Marcos’ matchup with Hugo came on somewhat short notice after Daniel Santos was forced to pull out of the fight due to injury, but he said the change impacted “absolutely nothing” about his preparation.

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Almeida's Best Finishes | Angela Hill Interview | Fighters On The Rise | Dalby Feeling Great | Derrick Lewis Interview | Denise Gomes' Streak

In Marcos’ mind, a last-second change is just part of the job, and he used the opportunity to train his calmness and composure amidst change. 

He’ll have a big opportunity to put that into practice as he enters “enemy territory” against Hugo, although that scenario is becoming familiar to him, as well. The fight is Marcos’ second time facing a Brazilian in Brazil, and his last fight against Grant came in the home country of the Brit. Finding comfort in that environment is a badge of honor for Marcos, who hopes to continue his streak of positive results on November 4.
 

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“It’s a sign of mental hardness,” he said. “I have a purpose here. A visualization. Fighting anywhere in the world, it is normal, (and) when UFC gets to Peru, there I will be local, but while I fight in any part of the world, I will always be a visitor, so nothing affects me as long as there’s a Peruvian or someone from Latin America supporting me.”

The 30-year-old hopes to wrap up his “rookie season” in the UFC with a resounding exclamation. Doing so could propel him toward the Top 15 of the bantamweight division, although that crowd is about as talented and difficult to wade through as any in the sport. 

Order UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

For now, taking care of the task at hand is all that occupies Marcos’ mind. He isn’t hoping to deliver another resounding win on the weekend – he knows it’ll happen.

“With a lot of energy, a lot of hunger, I know what will happen on Saturday, November 4,” he said. “It is going to be fabulous. It is a great opportunity that I have to achieve (my goals). I am climbing every step, so I'm waiting the fight (to) give the show that everyone wants.”
 

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis, live from Ibirapuera Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. Prelims start at 6pm ET/3pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 9pm ET/6pm PT. 

:
Tom Aspinall of England punches Serghei Spivak of the Ukraine in their welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on September 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Tom Aspinall | Greatest Hits

Relive Tom Aspinall's Greatest Hits Inside The UFC Octagon 

Watch the Video
Alex Pereira jogs around the octagon prior to his middleweight fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Athletes

Alex Pereira Career Highlights: Journey To The Belt

It Only Took “Poatan” Three UFC Fights To Get His Shot At The Title. Learn More About The Career Highlights That Led Him To Become The Middleweight Champion

More
Jiri Prochazka of Czech Republic prepares to fight Glover Teixeira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 275 event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 12, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Jiří Procházka: Pure Concentration, Focus And Happiness

Nearly 18 Months After Winning The Light Heavyweight Title, Jiří Procházka Returns Rejuvenated And Refocused Ahead Of His Title Fight At UFC 295: Procházka vs Pereira

More
: