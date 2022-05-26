Daniel Gracie, Marquez MMA Building Something Special

“I had the best teacher,” said Gracie. “Renzo, for me, is one of the best coaches I've ever seen in my life in MMA and he taught me something in jiu-jitsu and MMA - recognize people's pros and cons, what they can do and what they can't. And I tell them all the time, it's okay if you're afraid of fighting. But use that fear to win the fight. Renzo told me something at one of my fights in PRIDE:

“Are you scared?”

“No, I just have too much adrenalin.”

“Don't worry; it's not gonna hurt. You're not gonna feel anything in there. You're gonna feel it after.”

Gracie laughs, and that’s typical Renzo, one of the fiercest competitors in the game. Daniel, 49, knows something about competing at that high level, both as a decorated grappler and a mixed martial artist who competed in PRIDE, Bellator and the IFL. And while there have been some notable coaches who have never strapped the gloves on, Gracie believes knowing what it’s like to make that walk is a key to his fighters’ success.

“Yes, technically you can be a good coach if you never fought before,” he explains. “But once the heat in the fight happens, you're not gonna be a good coach and I see that happen all the time. I always come to the corner with technical information, with what's happening in the fight and what he needs to do. If you never fought before, you're never gonna be able to do that. It's easy to get a Michael Jordan and say, 'Go there and make the points.' Of course, Michael Jordan's gonna score the points. But when Michael Jordan starts to miss the shots, then you need to know how to correct it. Tell me how a coach that never played basketball is gonna coach Michael Jordan? How is a coach that never played football is gonna coach (Tom) Brady? It makes no sense. But people believe that in MMA it's different, that in MMA you can do it. It's impossible. One of the reasons for the success of our team is that I recognize situations that I've been through. I know what it's like to get punched in the face and get that flash, going down and coming back. So I know what to do to avoid that, I know what to do to prepare for that. I tell them, through my experience, what's going on in there.”