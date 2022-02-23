Daniel Cormier On Islam Makhachev: 'He's Special'

Don't Miss Makhachev's Second Main Event

As Makhachev heads into the second main event of his career this weekend against Bobby Green, who replaces an injured Beniel Dariush, at UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green, he faces massive implications in making his case as the next lightweight title contender. But before that, Cormier gives us insight into what makes Makhachev so special.

Q: What is it that you recognized in Islam Makhachev that helped you realize him as a generational sort of talent?

A: You know, when Makhachev came to AKA (American Kickboxing Academy), he was the first one to come after Khabib (Nurmagomedov) started coming. So you knew he was special, but you knew the story: he was the one that was closest related to Khabib in terms of the fact that they'd been together the longest. He was (Khabib’s) dad’s student from the start.

I feel like he was the one that they wanted people to know, right after Khabib made his impact. He walked into the gym, couldn’t speak a lick of English, but you could see in his work that the kid had a ton of talent. He was a sponge willing to learn, and that ultimately, he would find his way to a ton of success inside the UFC.

Q: What does it mean to you that someone with his level of talent and impact chose to train with you and AKA?

A: You know, when I was still fighting and in there every day, to have those guys when they would come in for training camp, to have that level of talent in the room and see that those guys were trying to learn, but they were also willing to teach.

They're not just taking, every time they came to the gym, Islam's looking to give back the wisdom that he has in sambo and in grappling. He’s just a special type of person, not only as an athlete, but as a man, because he wants to not only succeed, he wants to see people reach his level also.

It's one of the very endearing characteristics that these Russian guys have. It's not a one person type of deal. It's like, Let's all go together. And not everybody's like that. But I think that not only comes from them and their upbringing, but also it's the way that the American Kickboxing Academy works. And because of that, they kind of bought into it and coupled it with what they already have. It was just a match made in heaven.