EVERYTHING IS COMING TOGETHER FOR DANIEL BAREZ

“I’m pretty excited to have my first child,” said the dad-to-be, beaming as he talked about the impending arrival of his unborn child. “This is good time with my fight and having my baby 10 days after. I want to be there supporting my girlfriend, as well, but everything is going well.”

That wasn’t how Barez was feeling heading into his last appearance.

Order UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

Matched up with Victor Altamirano last fall in Paris, Barez came away with a unanimous decision win, his first in the UFC, but said in his post-fight interview backstage that he was coming from “a very s***** time in my life,” with the triumph and all that contributed to it giving him a tremendous sense of pride.