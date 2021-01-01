Daniel Argueta | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

Get To Know Daniel Argueta | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter

UFC: Welcome to the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to have this opportunity?

Argueta: It’s really special. I feel honored. I’m one of the lucky ones. I waited my turn and I put in the hard work to cut the line. I needed to get ahead. I started at an older age compared to some of these guys; I was 23, so I’ve only been in it for four years. My first fight was three years ago, and I’ve only been pro for two years.

UFC: What do you think the biggest challenge is going to be?

Argueta: Mentally taking it one fight at a time. When I was wrestling as a kid, I wasn’t consistent. I dealt with all my losses already in wrestling. Now I hate losing, so no more losing. I’m done with it. It’s more of a challenge in my head knowing I have to be consistent.

UFC: What do you bring to the Octagon?

Argueta: Passion. I do it with raw emotion and passion. I know what the goal is, and I know my mission.

UFC: Why do you think you will be the guy to break through The Ultimate Fighter?

Argueta: I’m fun. I’m real. I’m always going to strive to work harder. Just breaking through on The Ultimate Fighter is cool but I expected it. It’s not a treat. I’m going to be here a long time.

