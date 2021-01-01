 Skip to main content
The Ultimate Fighter

Daniel Argueta | Meet The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Cast

Ahead Of The Return of The Ultimate Fighter Premiere, Get To Know Some Of The Prospects Who Will Be Fighting On Team Volkanovski Or Team Ortega For A UFC Contract
By Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas, on Twitter @MaddynThomas • May. 27, 2021

The Ultimate Fighter is back, featuring eight middleweights and eight bantamweights from around the world.

UFC.com sat down with each of the 16 contestants to learn a little bit about them and why they believe they’re going to walk away the winner of season 29.

Meet bantamweight Daniel Argueta.

Record: 5-0
Birthplace: Chicago, IL
Fighting out of: Albuquerque, NM
Nickname: “The Determined”
Age: 27
Stat: Finished four of five wins (one by KO, three by submission)

Get To Know Daniel Argueta | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter
Get To Know Daniel Argueta | The Return of The Ultimate Fighter
/

UFC: Welcome to the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to have this opportunity?

Argueta: It’s really special. I feel honored. I’m one of the lucky ones. I waited my turn and I put in the hard work to cut the line. I needed to get ahead. I started at an older age compared to some of these guys; I was 23, so I’ve only been in it for four years. My first fight was three years ago, and I’ve only been pro for two years.

UFC: What do you think the biggest challenge is going to be?

Argueta: Mentally taking it one fight at a time. When I was wrestling as a kid, I wasn’t consistent. I dealt with all my losses already in wrestling. Now I hate losing, so no more losing. I’m done with it. It’s more of a challenge in my head knowing I have to be consistent.

UFC: What do you bring to the Octagon?

Argueta: Passion. I do it with raw emotion and passion. I know what the goal is, and I know my mission. 

Check out every contestant's profile on The Return of The Ultimate Fighter here.

UFC: Why do you think you will be the guy to break through The Ultimate Fighter?

Argueta: I’m fun. I’m real. I’m always going to strive to work harder. Just breaking through on The Ultimate Fighter is cool but I expected it. It’s not a treat. I’m going to be here a long time.

Make sure you tune in to season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, which airs live on ESPN+ on June 1st at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Tags
The Ultimate Fighter
TUF 29
The Return Of The Ultimate Fighter
Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou
Athletes

African Champions: Usman, Ngannou & Adesanya

Track the historic rise of the UFC's three African champions: Kamaru Usman, Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou

Watch the Video
Georges St-Pierre of Canada prepares to enter the Octagon prior to facing Michael Bisping of England in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 217 event inside Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

GSP Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights

Watch Georges St-Pierre Gives His Mount Rushmore of Welterweights | UFC 261 Weigh-In Show

Watch the Video
Fight Coverage

Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz Preview | UFC 263

It's A Main Card Banger You Won't Want To Miss June 12, 2021 At UFC 263 In Glendale, AZ.

Watch the Video