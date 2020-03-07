Danaa Batgerel Aims To Unleash The Storm

But winning, as they say, cures all. And that’s precisely what he did in his sophomore outing, and in the most emphatic fashion. Facing veteran Guido Cannetti in front of a packed house at UFC 248, he scored a first-round KO with a left hand so fast and so precise you need the benefit of slow motion to even see what happened. And suddenly, a little-known talent in the West was on the map in the UFC bantamweight division.

“Getting that first win made me believe in myself even more,” he told UFC.com via interpreter. “It made me see I could have a big career in the UFC.”